Report of possible gun at school forces lockdown

OKANOGAN – Okanogan Middle/High School was locked down for about 15 minutes on Jan. 20 after administrators received a report that a student might have brought a gun to school.

The report was unfounded, said Superintendent Richard Johnson.

“A student reported to the administrator that another student may have a gun,” he said. “Consequently, a lockdown was instituted from approximately 11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. The police were called to conduct an investigation along with the school administrators.”

Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers said Deputy Tait Everett and Sgt. Kevin Arnold responded.

