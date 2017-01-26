Burn ban issued for Methow Valley

TWISP– Due to poor air quality, the state Department of Ecology is issuing a stage 1 burn ban for communities along the Methow Rive including Pateros, Methow, Carlton, Twisp, Winthrop and Mazama.

The ban on outdoor burning and use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces begins 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and will continue through noon Monday, Jan. 30 when conditions will be reassessed.

Department of Ecology atmospheric scientists said light winds and persistent temperature inversions are likely to cause pollution to accumulate in the valley over the weekend, putting the communities at risk for air pollution to reach unhealthy levels. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into people’s lungs causing heart and breathing problems.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices are prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.