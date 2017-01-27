Lentz named deputy state librarian

OLYMPIA - Crystal Lentz, a longtime employee at the Washington State Library, has been named deputy state librarian by State Librarian Cindy Aden.

“I feel so fortunate that such a competent, experienced candidate for this position was already here at the State Library,” said Aden. “Crystal has been a dedicated employee here for many years and has risen through the ranks, so she knows the library and its staff. She is a fair and even-handed manager, adept at operational details and excellent at problem-solving and collaboration. She will enhance the State Library's effectiveness immeasurably.”

Lentz joined the State Library staff in 2001 as a reference librarian. In 2012, she became the head of the library’s public services department. In this role, Lentz has overseen the library’s state and federal depository programs and the annual Letters About Literature contest in Washington. Near the end of 2014, Lentz became the State Library’s central library manager.



Lentz earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in Library and Information Science, both from the University of Washington.

