Dynamite, blasting caps found in orchard shop

ORONDO - Owners of an orchard were cleaning a shop area yesterday when they located 30 sticks of dynamite, detonation cord and a box of electric blasting caps, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

"Douglas County deputies responded to a report of found explosives at the 300 block of Higgins Loop Road," Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said. "The owners of the orchard had been cleaning a shop area when they located a spool of detonation cord, 30 sticks of high explosive dynamite, and a box of electric blasting caps."

Gjesdal said the State Patrol Bomb squad was called to the scene and safely disposed of the explosives.

"The owners were unaware the explosives were in their shop," he said. "The items had probably been placed there a generation ago by a past family member. This is not uncommon in agricultural communities.