Permits needed for fireworks discharge

OLYMPIA -State Fire Marshal Charles Duffy is reminding resident that fireworks are not legal for sale or discharge during the Lunar New Year without first obtaining a permit.

“Fireworks are not legal for sale or discharge during this holiday period without first obtaining a permit from the local fire authority having jurisdiction,” Duffy said. "Lunar New Year celebrations take place throughout Washington state in a number of communities. To make the most of your Lunar New Year holiday, check with your local fire authority to ensure proper fireworks codes are followed."

For additional fireworks safety information, click here.

This year, the Lunar New Year is Saturday Jan. 28, and will be celebrated over several days.