Health officials confirm two mumps cases in Ferry County

CURLEW - State health officials have confirmed two mumps cases in Ferry County.

In a statement made last week, officials said a single isolated, probable case had been identified in Ferry County. No mumps cases were reported in Stevens or Pend Oreille counties.

Earlier this week the NETCHD said they were investigating another possible case. The state Department of Health later reported two confirmed mumps cases in Ferry county.

The outbreak promoted Curlew Job Corps officials to urge students not to leave the campus, but officials said they can't legally keep students from leaving.

According to state health officials, mumps is a contagious disease caused by the mumps virus. It can happen any time of the year, and can cause long-term health problems. The virus is mostly spread by coughing, sneezing or other contact with saliva from someone who is infected. It is as contagious as flu. Those infected with mumps usually are contagious before symptoms appear and for a few days after, so they can spread the virus without realizing it.

There is no treatment for mumps but there is prevention. Health officials encourage people to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the mumps virus.