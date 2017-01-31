Multi-generation family forest stewardship

WAUCONDA - When dust storms and giant fires stress a community, people are unwilling to put down roots.

But when the streams run clear and the meadows are green as a result of responsible land management, neighbors invest more in each other and feel the community is stable.

John and Tree Kiesecker, who own 220 acres of forest land and 340 acres of rangeland in the Okanogan Highlands, manage their property with their community in mind.

The Kieseckers focus their efforts primarily on forest and ecosystem health -a strategy they have passed on to their daughter, Lydia.

