Republic gets dog-friendly patrol vehicle

REPUBLIC - Republic Police Chief Loren Culp and his K-9 sidekick, Isko, are now patrolling the city in a new vehicle.

Last year the city council approved to purchase a new K-9 patrol vehicle, which recently arrived.

"This 2016 Chevy Tahoe is possibly the very first new vehicle ever purchased by the city that is built from the ground up, specifically for police work," officials said. "A very special thank you goes to Windermere Republic, Bill and Sue Baldwin and crew for their very generous donation of $1,500 for a K-9 protection system."

Officials said the K-9 protection system monitors the temperature inside the vehicle, and if the vehicle becomes too hot, windows will automatically roll down and a fan blows into the dog's area. The vehicle's horn will also honk if there is a problem.

Isko also has his own climate-controlled kennel that keeps him warm in the winter and cool in the summer.