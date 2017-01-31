0

Short succeeds Dansel in state Senate post

COLVILLE - Rep. Shelly Short, R-Addy, was selected unanimously by 15 county commissioners on Monday afternoon to fill the 7th District Senate seat vacated last week by Brian Dansel.

Commis-sioners from five counties in the 7th Legislative District met in Colville for more than three hours Monday, Jan. 30, to interview and select from three candidates.

Short was presented to the commissioners as the top pick from the Republican Party after precinct committee officers met and selected three candidates the night before in Chewelah.

