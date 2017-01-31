Snow covers Elbow Coulee Road

TWISP - Elbow Coulee Road was closed temporarily Jan. 23 by two snow slides that covered the road.

The Twisp Police Department and Washington State Patrol responded initially, with Okanogan County Public Works called later, said county Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall. The road was cleared for one-lane traffic, then cleared the rest of the way Jan. 25.

The slides came in an area that has experienced slides before, Goodall said. The road runs from Twisp River Road just outside northward to Patterson Lake Road southwest of Winthrop.

Although the area did burn during the 2015 Twisp River Fire, that was not a factor, Goodall said.

One slide was 100 feet wide and the second was 80 feet wide; they were located near gravel pits. Snow measured about 10 feet deep next to the hillside and tapered to nothing at the far side of the road.