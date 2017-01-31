Texas Family Diner re-opens

TONASKET - It's not always easy to find a delicious cheeseburger - bursting with flavor and dripping with juice - in town.

But John Ritchie - the sole proprietor of the newly re-opened Texas Family Diner - plans to dish up such cheeseburgers and a variety of Texas cuisine at the 220 Whitcomb Ave. establishment.

Ritchie said he hopes to offer good food and friendly service.

Keeping with the family dining experience, the establishment no longer serves alcohol, Ritchie said.

The complete story is available in the Wednesday, Feb. 1 edition of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.