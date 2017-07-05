820 (2017-169 June 28, July 5) INVITATION TO BID

(2017-169 June 28, July 5) INVITATION TO BID

The Colville Homes Limited Partnership #4 (Owner) hereby announces publication of an Invitation to Bid that invites qualified contractors to submit sealed bids for Project #WA97B043029 Colville Homes IV - which includes 31 residence rehabilitations and 3 new triplexes with associated site development. NOTE: Contact Colville Indian Housing Authority (CIHA) (general partner of the Owner) or Architects West or visit www.architectswest...