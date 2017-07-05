820 (2017-171 July 5, 12) REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

(2017-171 July 5, 12) REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
The Okanogan Highlands Alliance (OHA) is accepting statements of qualifications from qualified contractors to provide construction services for the Triple Creek Wetland Restoration Project. This project is located near Chesaw, WA. Qualifications must be sent via email at info@okanoganhighlands...
