820 (2017-176 July 5, Aug. 2) PUBLIC HEARINGS on the Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington

(2017-176 July 5, Aug. 2) PUBLIC HEARINGS on the Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington

(2018-2019 Area Plan Update)

SENIOR SERVICES

Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, which is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln and Okanogan Counties, will conduct two public hearings on its proposed 2018 - 2019 Area Plan Update for aging services...