820 (2017-179 July 5) Notice of Application

(2017-179 July 5) Notice of Application
The City of Brewster has received an application from JW Congregation Support, Inc, Wolfkill, New York for approval of a conditional use permit to construct and operate a church on 2.70 acres off of State Way....
