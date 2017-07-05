Red Cross blood shortage prompts call for donations

OKANOGAN— The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types to donate and help save lives.
Blood donations have fallen short of expectations nationwide for the past two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment