Ultralight pilots die in crash near Wells Dam

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash that killed two pilots in rugged terrain along the Columbia River between Chelan Falls and Pateros.
AZWELL - Two pilots were killed Saturday, July 1, after their small plane crashed in rugged terrain along the Columbia River between Chelan Falls and Pateros.
According to Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal, 48-year-old Eric Sarchet of Everett, and 70-year-old Bonnie Wallace of Central Point, Ore...
