Body recovered from Lake Chelan

CHELAN - A body believed to be that of 23-year-old Donghoon Lee of Seattle was recovered from Lake Chelan Wednesday, July 5.
“A boater in the area observed the body and called 911,” Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said...
