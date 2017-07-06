0

Fire weather watch issued for Okanogan Valley

The tan shading represents the fire weather watch area; green represents a hazardous weather outlook.

National Weather Service


By Brock Hires

As of Thursday, July 6, 2017

OKANOGAN - The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the Okanogan Valley.

“A dry cold front will produce breezy to locally gusty winds through the Cascade gaps, out into the Columbia Basin and up the Okanogan Valley,” meteorologists said...

