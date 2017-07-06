Fire weather watch issued for Okanogan Valley

National Weather Service
The tan shading represents the fire weather watch area; green represents a hazardous weather outlook.
OKANOGAN - The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the Okanogan Valley.
“A dry cold front will produce breezy to locally gusty winds through the Cascade gaps, out into the Columbia Basin and up the Okanogan Valley,” meteorologists said...
