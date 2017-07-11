Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo celebrates 75th anniversary

Photo by Al Camp
Tristan Millmaker of Spokane waves his hat as he speeds past the crowd in senior cow riding at the 2017 Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo. A 75th anniversary sign is prominent on the announcer booth in back.
CHESAW — Local cowboy Jake Nelson claimed the senior all-around cowboy title at the 75th annual Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo.
Nelson took second in senior cow riding and won the wild cow milking event with partner Eric McKinney...
