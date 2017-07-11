0

Josiah Desautel shines at Nespelem Celebration Rodeo

Clint Bruisehead of Warm Springs, Ore., would win the steer wrestling title at the Nespelem Celebration Rodeo on July 9.

JOAQUIN BUSTAMANTE/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, July 11, 2017

NESPELEM — Josiah Desautel of Nespelem won three titles during the annual Nespelem Celebration Rodeo on Saturday and Sunday.

photo

JOAQUIN BUSTAMANTE/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Josiah Desautel shows form that won him a bareback title at the Nespelem Celebration Rodeo. Desautel also won the ranch-style and tied for third in senior cow riding at the Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo.

Desautel won the overall titles in ranch bronc riding and mane hold riding...

