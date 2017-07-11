Sockeye fishing to close on upper Columbia River

WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE

— Sockeye salmon fishing closed just after midnight July 8 in the upper Columbia River and tributaries.

Areas affected include:

• Columbia River from the Washington/Oregon border upstream to Chief Joseph Dam

• Wenatchee River

• Similkameen River

• Okanogan River

• Chelan River

Reason for action: A revised sockeye salmon forecast of approximately 100,000 for the Columbia River is half of the pre-season forecast of 200,000 fish...