Sockeye fishing to close on upper Columbia River

WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE
Sockeye salmon
EPHRATA — Sockeye salmon fishing closed just after midnight July 8 in the upper Columbia River and tributaries.
Areas affected include:
• Columbia River from the Washington/Oregon border upstream to Chief Joseph Dam
• Wenatchee River
• Similkameen River
• Okanogan River
• Chelan River
Reason for action: A revised sockeye salmon forecast of approximately 100,000 for the Columbia River is half of the pre-season forecast of 200,000 fish...
