0

Sockeye fishing to close on upper Columbia River

Sockeye salmon

WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE


Sockeye salmon

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, July 11, 2017

EPHRATA — Sockeye salmon fishing closed just after midnight July 8 in the upper Columbia River and tributaries.

Areas affected include:

• Columbia River from the Washington/Oregon border upstream to Chief Joseph Dam

• Wenatchee River

• Similkameen River

• Okanogan River

• Chelan River

Reason for action: A revised sockeye salmon forecast of approximately 100,000 for the Columbia River is half of the pre-season forecast of 200,000 fish...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment