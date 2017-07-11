Tonasket School District candidates share opinions

TONASKET — Nine candidates vying for three Tonasket School District board positions gathered Thursday to share their opinions and views on the district’s strengths, areas of improvement and what each candidate would like to contribute to the district if elected.
Candidates were given 2-3 minutes to briefly describe themselves and why they think they are fit for candidacy...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment