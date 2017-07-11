0

Tribe pays anglers for catching northern pikes

Michael Peoples, a Colville Tribes Natural Resource Tech, holds a 26-pound northern pike female.

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, July 11, 2017

NESPELEM — So far 216 pike heads have been turned in for a payout of $2,160 to anglers in the Colville Confederated Tribes’ Northern Pike Rewards Program.

photo

Robert Thomas, a Colville Tribal Fish and Wildlife Fish Tech, holds a 20-pound northern pike.

The program, run by the tribe’s Fish and Wildlife Department, started May 1 and runs to Dec...

