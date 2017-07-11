0

Wauconda Hall turns 100 years old

Wauconda Flag Day ceremony in 1929.

OKANOGAN COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY


Wauconda Flag Day ceremony in 1929.

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, July 11, 2017

WAUCONDA — The Wauconda Community Hall Association, established in 1917, is planning to kick off a two-day centennial celebration commemorating 100 years since the original dedication of the hall.

The event is coupled with a kick off fundraising effort to replace the 100-year-old siding on the building...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment