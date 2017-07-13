810 (2017-189 July 12) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1178

(2017-189 July 12) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1178

AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington Granting A Non-Exclusive Franchise To The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation For the Location of Fiber Optic Lines And Appurtenances On Certain City Owned Rights-Of-Way; And Authorizing The Mayor To Execute A Franchise Agreement With The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation...