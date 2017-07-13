820 (2017-172 July 12) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS SPECIAL

(2017-172 July 12) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 6:00 PM
As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; a Special Board Meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in the Pateros School District Library starting at 6:00 pm for the purpose of meeting with city and community members to discuss property...
