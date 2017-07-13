Breaking News

Fire being investigated as arson July 13, 2017

Fire destroys Brewster apartments July 13, 2017

0

820 (2017-172 July 12) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS SPECIAL

As of Thursday, July 13, 2017

(2017-172 July 12) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 6:00 PM

As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; a Special Board Meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in the Pateros School District Library starting at 6:00 pm for the purpose of meeting with city and community members to discuss property...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment