820 (2017-173 July 12, 19) PATEROS SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

(2017-173 July 12, 19) PATEROS SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

The Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J, Okanogan and Chelan Counties, will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017 in the library of the Pateros School for the purpose of conducting a budget hearing for the 2017-2018 school year...