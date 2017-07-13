820 (2017-181 July 5, 12) The Tonasket School Board

(2017-181 July 5, 12) The Tonasket School Board
will be holding the Budget Hearing for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget for 2017/18 and also a Budget Extension Hearing for the purpose of extending the capital projects fund. The hearings will be on Wednesday, July 26 at 6:15 p.m...
