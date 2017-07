820 (2017-183 July 12) Colville Tribal Correctional Facility (CTCF) REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

(2017-183 July 12) Colville Tribal Correctional Facility (CTCF) REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RFP #1: Contractor for Kitchen Propane Supply

The CTCF is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFPs); seeking a contractor for Kitchen Propane Supply to design/engineer revisions to the existing kitchen propane (LP Gas) supply.

(For a complete and full listing of the RFP, please call or email the Maintenance Supervisor)

RFP #2: Seeking Fencing Contractor

The CTCF is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP); seeking a Fencing contractor to install a six foot (6’) tall chain-link perimeter fence around Tribal Corrections & Courts Property...