820 (2017-187 July 12, 19) PUBLIC NOTICE

(2017-187 July 12, 19) PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Directors of the Okanogan School District is preparing a final budget for all funds for the 2017-2018 school year. Copies are available in the District Office for anyone wishing to examine them. The board will hold a public hearing on these budgets at the regular board meeting on July 26, 2017...
