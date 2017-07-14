Breaking News

Loup reopens around the clock

By Dee Camp

As of Friday, July 14, 2017

OKANOGAN — Highway 20 over Loup Loup Pass will be reopened to around-the-clock traffic Saturday evening, July 15.

The road was closed from April 7, when slides and washouts damaged the road, until July 10, when it was opened to one-lane, alternating traffic during limited hours...

