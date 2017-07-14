Sloan stepping down as county prosecutor

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Prosecutor Karl Sloan, who has served in the position since 2002, will be leaving his office later this month and has accepted a job with the state Attorney General’s office.
Sloan, who started working at the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s office in 1998, will be leaving office on July 28...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment