Evacuation alerts issued for Carlton area

— Fire crews throughout the Methow and Okanogan valleys have been called to the Carlton area for a fast-moving wild land fire.

The first crews were called in early afternoon Saturday, July 16. As of 5:15 p.m., crews from Fire District No. 6 (Methow Valley), Douglas-Okanogan Fire District No. 15 (south county), Malott, Okanogan, Omak, Riverside, Fire District No. 8 (southeast reservation), Fire District No. 9 (rural Conconully) and Conconully town had been dispatched.

The fire’s cause is not yet known. It’s unknown if any structures have been lost.

Okanogan County Emergency Management issued a Level 2 evacuation alert at 1:14 p.m. for Vinten Road and Texas Creek. At 5:12 p.m., Level 3 evacuation alerts - get out now - were issued for the area of Carlton to Benson Creek and Level 2 alerts for Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek.

“Persons should be aware of their surroundings,” the alert said. “Do not wait for door-to-door notifications to evacuation.”

Those north of Carlton were advised to evacuate toward Twisp. Those south of Carlton were urged to evacuate toward Pateros.