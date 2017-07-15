Fire burning northeast of Carlton

CARLTON - A fire east of Carlton has jumped the Methow River, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The Canyon Creek fire was estimated at 20 acres early Saturday afternoon.

Officials advise people to avoid the area and asked residents to be prepared for evacuation. People north of Carlton were told to travel north toward Twisp and those south of Carlton to head to Pateros.

Okanogan County PUD crews shut down power from Twisp to Libby Creek for a short time.

“Persons should be aware of their surroundings and evacuate if needed,” an announcement read. "Be aware of your surroundings. Do not wait to be told to evacuate. Take action if needed."