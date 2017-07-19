810 (2017-192 July 19) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OMAK CITY COUNCIL HOUSING AUTHORITY OF

(2017-192 July 19) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OMAK CITY COUNCIL HOUSING AUTHORITY OF OKANOGAN COUNTY
ANNEXATION REQUEST
Notice is hereby given that the Omak City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 7, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the council chambers located at Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash Street.
The purpose of the hearing is to accept public comment on the annexation request submitted by the Housing Authority of Okanogan County for property located at Parcel #8851700010, Oak Street North in Omak...
