820 (2017-184 July 12, 19, 26) OMAK SCHOOL DISTRICT SURPLUS SALE

(2017-184 July 12, 19, 26) OMAK SCHOOL DISTRICT SURPLUS SALE

Miscellaneous items which have been declared surplus by the Board of Directors of the Omak School District are being sold at a surplus sale to be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017, from 7:00am to 2:00pm at the following locations:

iPads: Omak High School (Foyer), 20 S Cedar St, Omak WA;

All Other: Omak High School Auto Shop, 123 S Fir St (Corner of 2nd & Fir), Omak WA.

NO EARLY SALES

The list of surplus items is available at the Omak School District Superintendent’s Office located at 619 West Bartlett Avenue, Omak WA 98841, on the Omak District website at www...