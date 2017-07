820 (2017-185 July 12, 19) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY UNION GAP, WASHINGTON

(2017-185 July 12, 19) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY UNION GAP, WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO APPROPRIATE PUBLIC WATERS

TAKE NOTICE:

That on May 22, 2017 the Public Utility District No. 2 of Grant County and the Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County applied to appropriate public waters, subject to existing rights, from one well at a maximum rate of 2,000 gallons per minute, for the purpose of fish propagation, September 1 through May 31...