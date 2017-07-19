Firewood permits available through vendors

COLVILLE- Personal use firewood permits for the Colville National Forest are now available to purchase at North 40 locations in Colville, Mead and Spokane Valley; Porter’s Plaza in Ione; Selkirk Ace Hardware in Old Town, ID and Harding’s Hardware in Republic. There is a fee for the permits with a four cord minimum and a 12 cord maximum per household. To purchase a personal use firewood permit, see one of the above mentioned stores, or visit your local ranger station...
