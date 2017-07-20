Canyon Creek Fire management turned over to Type 4 team

— Management of the Canyon Creek Fire was transferred July 19 to a Type 4 Incident Management Team.

The 1,200-acre fire has been contained since Tuesday evening.

Two 20-person crews and a strike team of engines remain on the fire, which began July 15 near town. They are patrolling and extinguishing areas of heat, said a U.S. Forest Service updates.

Two lookouts are supporting firefighters and providing information on locations of smoke within the fire perimeter.

Previous predictions for lightning in the area have changed, with the next possible predicted lightning next week. Weather in the fire area is expected to be breezy and dry, with warming temperatures through the weekend.

Puffs of smoke likely will be visible in the coming weeks and pockets of vegetation well within the fire perimeter are expected to burn.

All evacuation alerts have been lifted.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.