Lake Roosevelt white sturgeon fishery to close July 31

— The state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced a rule change today, July 20, that closes fishing for white sturgeon in Lake Roosevelt as of July 31.

The closure will be from Grand Coulee Dam to China Bend Boat Ramp (including the Spokane River from Highway 25 Bridge upstream to 400 feet below Little Falls Dam, Colville River upstream to Meyers Falls and the Kettle River upstream to Barstow Bridge)...