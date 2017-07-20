Redford Canyon Fire size remains at 681 acres

— Fire crews have been successful in holding the Redford Canyon Fire to 681 acres, protecting cultural and natural resources on the Colville Confederated Tribes’ Hellgate Game Reserve eight miles southeast of town.

Fire officials said crews strengthened the containment line and successfully began mop-up activities around the fire perimeter on Wednesday.

On Thursday, fire crews plan to continue mopping up and preparing for expected wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Fire officials said 359 firefighters are assigned to the fire. In addition, there are 18 fire engines, four bulldozers and six skid engines. The fire is 80 percent contained.

A spike camp set up Friedlander Meadows has allowed firefighters a shorter travel time to the fire line, mitigating hazards such as logging traffic and excessive dust on Silver Creek Road.

Nine Mile-Hellgate Road and Four Corners Road remain closed; the latter is open to residents and logging traffic.

Those traveling on Silver Creek Road should use extreme caution because of logging traffic and fire equipment beginning to move from the fire through the weekend, officials said.