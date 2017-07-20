State plans to take lethal action to change wolf pack’s behavior

OLYMPIA — State wildlife managers said Thursday, July 20, they plan to remove members of a wolf pack that has repeatedly preyed on livestock in Stevens County since 2015.
Jim Unsworth, director of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife authorized his staff to take lethal action against the Smackout wolf pack, based on four occasions where wolves preyed on livestock since last September...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment