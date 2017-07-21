0

LaDoux, Taylor to compete at AAU nationals track meet

By Al Camp

As of Friday, July 21, 2017

SPOKANE — Two Okanogan track athletes competed in the 2017 USA Region 13 Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships on July 8-9 at Central Valley High School in Spokane.

STACEY LaDOUX/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Lexi LaDoux and Renea Taylor, both of Okanogan, qualified for the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships following qualifying July 8-9 at Central Valley High School in Spokane.

Top five in each event qualified to move on to the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships set for July 24-30 at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kan...

