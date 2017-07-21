0

Lewis inducted into Wenatchee's Senior Softball Hall of Fame

By Al Camp

As of Friday, July 21, 2017

WENATCHEE — Gary Lewis, Omak, was inducted into the Wenatchee Senior Softball League’s Hall of Fame on July 10.

photo

SHIRLEY BOWDEN/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Gary Lewis of Omak received a special plaque and a T-shirt on induction to the Wenatchee Softball League Hall of Fame July 10.

Past area inductees who played on county senior teams include Les Hair, Manson, 2003; Roy Bowden, Okanogan, 2004; Dale Linklater, 2008; Al Lashinski, 2009; and Shirley Bowden, 2010; Neil Riebe, Twisp and Rick Halterman, Bridgeport, in 2011; Mike Knowlton, Brewster, 2014; Edwin Marchand, Omak, and Mike Tews, Chelan, in 2015; and Steve Marchand, 2016...

