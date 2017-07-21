Lewis inducted into Wenatchee's Senior Softball Hall of Fame

— Gary Lewis, Omak, was inducted into the Wenatchee Senior Softball League’s Hall of Fame on July 10.

Past area inductees who played on county senior teams include Les Hair, Manson, 2003; Roy Bowden, Okanogan, 2004; Dale Linklater, 2008; Al Lashinski, 2009; and Shirley Bowden, 2010; Neil Riebe, Twisp and Rick Halterman, Bridgeport, in 2011; Mike Knowlton, Brewster, 2014; Edwin Marchand, Omak, and Mike Tews, Chelan, in 2015; and Steve Marchand, 2016...