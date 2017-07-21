Two new fires spring up near Redford Canyon Fire

— Two new fires have sprung up near the Redford Canyon Fire’s boundaries.

The Northeast Region Type 3 management team that has been battling the blaze, southeast of Keller on the Colville Indian Reservation, took on the two new fires.

Crews continued mop-up of the fire perimeter and assisted local firefighters on initial attack of the two new fires burning on Whitestone Ridge. The new fires burned across an additional 20 acres, bringing the total for the three blazes to 775 acres.

As of Friday morning, July 21, 371 firefighters were assigned to the fire. In addition, there are 18 fire engines, 4 bull dozers, six skid engines and three helicopters. The fire is at 80 percent containment, fire officials said.

Firefighters a a spike camp set up at Friedlander Meadows.

Nine Mile-Hellgate Road remains closed. Four Corners Road into the Six Mile area is open to residents and logging operations only.

Today, firefighters will continue mop-up of the lightning-caused Redford Canyon Fire, which began July 15, and begin mop-up on the two smaller fires.