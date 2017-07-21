VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Athletes heading to High School National Rodeo Finals

ERIN ROUX/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Stacy Roux caught this 26-inch-plus rainbow off the shore at the upper Conconully Lake last week using his special Power Bait combination.
Wyatt Covington of Omak will be competing in bull riding at the 69th annual National High School Finals Rodeo from July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyo.
Covington, who is a four-time state high school bull riding champion and won a state junior high title, won the national title in 2015...
