Whales swamp Bullfrogs at swim meet

AMY BECKER/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Bronson Becker, 9, of Brewster dives into the pool for a 100-yard race.
BREWSTER — Swimmers are rounding into top shape as shown at the Brewster Invitational on Saturday.
With just two weeks before the Okanogan County Championship in Okanogan, two longer events were added at Brewster – 200-yard individual medley and 200-yard freestyle...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment