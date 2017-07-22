Area tennis players tough at USTA

KRISTIE HAYS/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Tennis players from North Cascades Athletic Club in Omak fared well during a three-day United States Tennis Association tournament July 12-14 in Wenatchee. The players included (from left) Isaac Milner, Chase Grillo, Grace Milner, Mandi Wilson and Jenna Bucsko.
WENATCHEE — Youth tennis players from the region, including a team from the North Cascades Athletic Club in Omak, competed at the USTA North Central Washington LocalTel tournament July 12-14 at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club.
Area players competing in junior, advanced and intermediate classes included Isaac Milner, Grace Milner, Jenna Bucsko, Jennifer O’Dell and Jay Nearents of Omak; Chase Grillo and Mandi Wilson of Riverside; Eric Owsley and Alexander Owsley of Tonasket, and Max Cheeseman of Okanogan...
