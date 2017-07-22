Manta Rays sting Bearcudas swimmers

OMAK — The Omak Manta Rays swim team edged the Brewster Bearcudas, 287-235, in a dual meet Tuesday, July 18.
Also Tuesday, The Methow Valley Killer Whales edged Okanogan, 400-325, in the overall team scores...
